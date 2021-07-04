VeChainThor NFTs will verify “COVID Certificates” in San Marino

The San Marino General Council has approved an incentive for a green vaccination pass that will use VeChain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The San Marino Covid Digital Certificate, which will show the vaccination status of each person, will allow citizens and residents to move freely through the territory.

The approval was announced on July 1, where it was explained how the system works using QR codes and non-fungible tokens. QR codes can be scanned for authenticity by linking to an NFT on the public VeChainThor blockchain.

The solution allows to verify the passes outside the European Union, adds the DNV report. DNV is an independent leader in assessment services and a pioneer in the development of digital assurance solutions.

NFT security

Backed by the PoA consensus

Digital certificates are a portable solution that anyone can potentially verify without downloading a specific application. DNV Global Director of Growth and Innovation Renato Grottola added:

“The use of VeChain blockchain technology and, in particular, non-fungible tokens, allows increasing confidence in the authenticity of the information, reducing the risk of falsification.”

A national information system has been created for the issuance and validation of digital certificates. This allows them to be downloaded directly from a person’s own electronic health record. Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, stated:

“Shortly after we raised the idea of ​​enterprise NFT, the Covid digital certificate represents a perfect case in this sector, which is also a new solution to help the government gain ground in the fight against COVID-19.”

He added that the VeChain blockchain provides a balanced infrastructure for the government, public and private sectors to work together to create a single, standardized verification system framework based on its “Proof Authority” consensus mechanism.

The VeChain collaboration with San Marino began in mid-2019 when the Republic signed a Memorandum of Understanding with VeChain to leverage its blockchain to incentivize the green behavior of its citizens.

Blockchain to combat Covid-19

The price of EFP continues to be down

There has been no reaction from VeChain’s native token, VET. According to CoinGecko, VET is down 6% on the day to trade at $ 0.083 at press time.

The token has taken a massive hit from its mid-April all-time high of $ 0.28, dropping just over 70% to current levels. There are 65 billion VET tokens in circulation, which is a market capitalization of $ 5.4 billion, ranking VeChain 22nd, just below Internet Computer (ICP).

