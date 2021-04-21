VeChain (VET) rests after hitting an all-time high Where is it headed?

The crypto market continues to be quite buoyant, with some players standing out with gains, despite the general slump. Among those that stand out we find VET de VeChain, who recently managed to set a new all-time high.

At the time of this writing, VET is trading at $ 0.2390, accumulating a loss of 3.76% in the last 24 hours, and a gain of 42% in the last 7 days.

If you want to find out where the price of this cryptocurrency is heading in the near future, stay and read this post.

After a significant bullish momentum, the medium-term trend is showing a bit of exhaustion, which is causing a slight pullback.

The bearish behavior of this week is not at all worrisome, it is even already leaving rejection of the bearish intentions.

At the moment the VeChain (VET) retracement is still very small, and we can think that it could extend a bit more. However, knowing the great bullish momentum that exists, we should not expect any declines.

The parabolic cycle in the crypto market continues, and there is nothing to tell us that it is going to end anytime soon. For this reason, it is most likely to continue seeing new all-time highs, after just minimal breaks.

VET forecast

When we look at the daily chart the picture is even clearer. The continuous succession of ever higher lows and highs remains intact, and the recent drop was quickly absorbed by buying pressure.

Following the strong bearish rejection, VeChain is now set to set new all-time highs in the near term.

We are seeing the price a bit slowed in a small sideways range, but as soon as it escapes the resistance at $ 0.2500, $ 0.3328 will be quickly reached. The next target is $ 0.3763.

In order for us to think that a broader correction is in the works, the support at $ 0.2264 must first be broken through.

