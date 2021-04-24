VeChain (VET) price extended its correction from all-time highs. Here are the next goals

The cryptocurrency market is losing its value this trading week, Bitcoin is trading around the $ 50,000 support, and for now, all indications are that the price could fall further. VeChain (VET) price has weakened below the $ 0.13 level this Friday, but the main trend for this cryptocurrency remains bullish.

Fundamental Analysis: Salesforce Integration Could Help Exponentially Boost VET Profitability

VeChain is a blockchain platform designed to improve supply chain management and business processes. Vechain can track huge data through a trust-free business ecosystem and faces no problems with delayed data transmission.

VeChain derives its value from activities created by members, and it is important to say that it has the best features of the DeFi and CeFi sectors. The liquidity of this coin has increased dramatically and the price of Vechain (VET) advanced above $ 0.27 in April.

Salesforce’s decision to test the VeChain blockchain sent this cryptocurrency to record highs, while the VeChain CEO said the Salesforce integration could help boost VET utility exponentially.

“Salesforce has started doing the first test on the VeChainThor public blockchain. Given their experience and knowledge of the industry in different areas, they could build thousands of applications in the future on top of the VeChainThor public blockchain, ”said Sunny Lu, CEO at VeChain.

In the period from November 2020 to January 2021, VeChain announced a partnership with Grant Thornton Cyprus and the Blockchain for Trade & Connectivity Network. VeChain will provide technical and infrastructure support for these organizations, and the positive information is that VeChain received the world’s first 5-star rated Blockchain Service Certificate based on its premium technology.

The cryptocurrency market is losing value this Friday, the price of VeChain may weaken even more in the coming weeks, and it may not be the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency.

Technical analysis: For now, no bear market risk

VeChain price extended its correction from all-time highs above $ 0.27, recorded on April 17, but for now, there is no bear market risk. It is also important to mention that the price of VeChain is correlated with the price of Bitcoin, and investors in this cryptocurrency should also have Bitcoin on their ‘watch list’.

VeChain (VET) is currently trading around the $ 0.20 level, but if the price jumps back above the $ 0.25 resistance, it would be a signal to buy VeChain (VET). The next price target could be around $ 0.27 or even $ 0.30; still, if the price falls below the $ 0.15 support again, it would be a strong ‘sell’ signal.

VeChain (VET) price has weakened below the $ 0.13 level this Friday, and it may not be the best time to invest in this cryptocurrency. For now, there is no risk of a bear market, but if the price falls below the support of $ 0.15 again, it would be a strong “sell” signal.