VeChain (VET) emerges as Salesforce partners with blockchain

Collaborations in the real world have seen partner companies prosper and break new ground in the fintech industry.

In an attempt to pursue long-term sustainability, Salesforce has announced a collaboration with VeChain Blockchain for widespread adoption. The association has caused a price increase for Vechain (VET).

VeChain is experiencing a market boom

Since February, a wide range of use cases, as well as enterprise-level adoption, have worked in VeChain’s favor. The company operates a supply chain platform powered by blockchain technology, which uses the Internet of Things (IoT) and distributed governance technology to improve supply chain management systems.

FP has increased by more than 70% since the last two weeks after a minor setback. Prices have risen further as investors take advantage of each price pullback to collect tokens at a discount.

As a result of mounting buying pressure, the token recently hit an all-time high of $ 0.130, and there are signs that it may cross this level.

Seamless data exchange

Salesforce made a strategic decision to offer seamless, open data sharing across multiple platforms. This appeared to have triggered the recent price hike for the token.

VeChain CEO Sunny Lu commented on the partnership and said it will exponentially improve VET utility.

He added that Salesforce is now conducting the first trial test on the VeChainThor public blockchain, adding that the company is happy with the Salesforce integration due to the size of the company.

Salesforce has millions of customers and its valuation has exceeded $ 100 million. The company also has experience and knowledge within the industry in different areas.

However, Lu is more interested in the future capabilities of Salesforce, as he has the potential to build thousands of applications on the VeChainThor Blockchain in the future.