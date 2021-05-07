VeChain on TV, DOGE flips BTC volume, Hotbit hack and more …

Compartir

This weekly roundup of news from mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to collect the industry’s biggest news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Will DOGEmania ever stop?

Dogecoin has officially invested Bitcoin in a few categories here in China, with DOGE’s trading volume on major Chinese exchange Huobi surpassing that of major assets ETH and BTC. On May 6, according to CoinGecko, DOGE’s volume accounted for more than 15% of the total exchange volume, while BTC and ETH were around 8% each. Searches for ‘Dogecoin’ on WeChat surpassed searches for Bitcoin, at 2.3 million versus 1.7 million on May 5. Dogecoin has become increasingly attractive to the Chinese retail community since the beginning of this year, as many are drawn to the virality and get-rich-quick potential of the colorful DOGE community.

Hacking attempt fails, but causes a huge ruckus

The centralized exchange Hotbit was the victim of a hacking attempt on April 30. The good news is that the assets appear to be safe on the platform. The bad news was that the user’s data was compromised, leading to a corrupt database. Trading, deposits, and withdrawals have come to a halt as the exchange tries to restore normalcy. The Chinese exchange has been actively communicating via Twitter, and the interrupted service could potentially last another week. Hotbit is well known for listing a wide range of assets, making it a popular spot among the most risk-averse investors.

Shenzhen-based HOO Launches Smart Chain Competitor

Hoo.com turned into another exchange to launch an Ethereum virtual machine, or EVM-based smart chain, which was attempting to connect its CeFi users with the DeFi space. The chain, currently on testnet, has low fees of just $ 0.001 per transaction and over 500 transactions per second, as well as compatibility with Ethereum, BSC, and HECO. Since the beginning of the year, Hoo’s token has risen by more than 350%. Other Chinese exchanges, including OKEx and Gate, have also launched smart chains. Smart chains are proving to be an attractive way to allow users to maximize performance while allowing the exchange to capture the value of the process.

VeChain on national television

The state and English business channel CGTN created a short expository video on the growth of blockchain after COVID19. The video and article presented an up-close look at VeChain’s progress in developing business solutions, explaining how the technology could be applied to the food safety and infection control industry. The media company recorded a short video inside the office and interviewed some of the developers, stating that the company has done well to meet regulatory requirements in the strict country. It’s no secret that VeChain has a superior position and a close relationship with many government-backed organizations, which is an enviable position for any enterprise Blockchain-as-a-service provider.

Increased salaries for blockchain developers

The Beijing Human Resources and Social Security Bureau recently released the Beijing Human Resources Market Salary Survey Report 2021 (Q1). “According to the report, hot new jobs, which included tech space, had a salary. Average monthly range $ 3,000 to $ 4,600. Blockchain engineers comfortably beat it with a salary of $ 6,700 per month, showing the increasing demand for skills. By contrast, the average annual salary of a blockchain developer in The US often exceeds $ 12,500 per month, according to hiring firm Hired.com, almost double the current rate in Beijing.

The miners back off and run… are they leaving?

Mining appears to have resumed normally after interruptions after a fatal accident at a coal mine last month. The incident required rigorous inspections of the mining facilities, forcing many ASIC miners to shut down their machines. Hashrates have currently recovered at rates close to what they were before the incident in mid-April. However, an interesting change is that the industry seems to be gradually shifting from China to North America. F2Pool founder Chun Wang noted that for the first time in 8 years, more than half of BTC’s hash power came from outside of China. This may have been partially related to the incident, but it is a trend that many experts are following as mining regulations in China appear to be increasingly stringent.