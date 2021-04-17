VeChain mentioned in 2021 Forbes Blockchain 50, parabolic movement in sight?

Compartir

Up 150.3% over the past 14 days, VeChain (VET) is trading at $ 0.23 with profits of 15.6% and 84.4% on the daily and weekly charts, respectively. In addition to the rally, the company celebrated an important milestone that could give new impetus to its corporate adoption.

VET with strong gains on the daily chart. Source: VETUSDT Tradingview

Through its Twitter account, the VeChain Foundation announced that VeChain was mentioned in 2021 Forbes Blockchain 50. This event, held for the third year, was created to offer a “definitive accounting” of those companies that use blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

Forbes states that Bitcoin and blockchain have gone mainstream in 2020. With growing interest and use in many sectors, this technology has a real impact on the business world. Forbes said:

Bitcoin and blockchain have gone mainstream. Bitcoin’s surge in 2020 caught the attention of senior executives around the world; Not only are companies employing the underlying Bitcoin technology to perform tasks like reconciling invoices and verifying product provenance, but dozens now hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

The list includes the software company MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor; Ant Group, founded by the former CEO of Alibaba Group; Binance, Coinbase, PayPal, Samsung, Square, and others. The VeChain Foundation said:

Blockchain is transforming the supply chain and traceability industries, eliminating inefficiencies. Thank you, Archana Sristy, for mentioning #VeChain in the 2021 Forbes Blockchain 50! We are proud to power Walmart China’s food traceability platform.

Was the recent VeChain (VET) price action manipulated?

Trader Justin Bennet has been bullish on VeChain’s native VET token. However, he believes that the 24-hour rally could have been caused by a “large group of Discord”. Bennet classified the token’s rally as inorganic and said there was manipulation in the price action yesterday. He added:

Claiming that there was a coordinated VET bomb on Friday takes nothing away from the fundamentals behind VeChain. Does VET deserve to be where it is? Oh yeah. I have said several times that I think this year it will cost between $ 1 and $ 3.

The Discord group Bennet referred to has roughly 200,000 members and his alleged move converges with a high volume of trade for VET on South Korean exchanges.

On the other hand, VeChain trader Justin said that the FP is poised for a “parabolic move.” According to the chart he shared, VET has formed a “massive bullish cup and handle pattern.” In addition to an increase in trading volume, this could lead to GFS to rebound by 377%. Added:

This lines up closely with the 4,618 Fib extension. Wait for consolidation in the handle before takeoff. $ VET target: $ 0.5008.

Source: VeChain Justin