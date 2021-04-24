VeChain holds its own against bears, can it hit $ 1?

Compartir

VeChain (VET) has moved sideways on the daily chart, while the major cryptocurrencies bleed out at the lowest and highest time periods. On the weekly and monthly chart, VET is an impressive 11.4% and 140%, respectively, trending opposite to general market sentiment.

VET is moving sideways on the daily chart. Source: VETUSDT Tradingview

Anonymous VeChain trader Justin shared the following chart via Twitter to show that VET is on a bullish trajectory. According to the trader, VET formed an inverse head and shoulders (H&S) pattern at lower time frames. Usually an indication of a bearish to bullish reversal, this pattern was invalidated but then formed an ascending triangle pattern. The merchant said the following:

In Step 5 (shown on the chart), it is necessary to bounce from the support to the breakout and continue the trend. #VeChain trade adjustment. This is exciting.

Source: VeChain Justin

An ascending triangle pattern points to a probable breakout in price action. With resistance at $ 0.27 and support at the low and middle range of $ 0.20. In this price structure, the Fibonacci extension points to a target of $ 0.34. The merchant added:

a conservative scenario with a lower trend line that sits at the 60-day moving average at 0.2280 and takes 1 to 2 more days to complete. Using highlights and MA here. Anything below 0.2300 seems like a great buy considering the strength of VeChain.

What’s behind the VeChain pump?

VET’s strong price action could be supported by 5 main facts, as pseudonymous researcher “ProfessorSD” put it. The large number of corporate associations of entities such as PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Groupe Renault, DNV GL and others, seeking to adopt, implement or create their own solutions and products on the VeChainThor blockchain.

In addition, the rise of the platform in China. The national government of this country seems to be more open about its support for VET. As evidenced by a recent report by the China-backed TV channel Shanghai Media Group (SMG), there is growing interest in blockchain technology and its application on VeChainThor and other networks.

ProfessorSD states that the VET price at $ 1 and $ 3.5 is an “easy target” and added three possible bullish factors: a possible listing on Coinbase, 3 partners (BYD, BMW and Bayer) to be launched on this platform, and the issuance. of a “Vaccine Passport” with Cyprus for European countries.

In an alternative scenario, analyst Justin Bennet said that VET may revisit the higher range of $ 0.10 and even retest much lower levels if “things get really ugly.” Bennet added: