VeChain hits a record, increasing 12%

VeChain (VET) set a new all-time high today. touching a high of $ 0.1911.

Recently, the VeChain Foundation announced a collaboration with American cloud-based software company Salesforce to test, test and build applications on the VeChainThor blockchain. Cooperation with the technology giant specialized in customer relationship management (CRM), Salesforce, has contributed to the increase in VET prices.

VeChain, the 15th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $ 11,944,387,252, is up 12.11% in 24 hours and 65.68% in one week. VeChain has shown strong growth this year, increasing nine times since the beginning of this year.

Currently, VET / USD is receiving resistance at the rising pressure line of the ascending channel. The scope of transactions has been reduced. At the time of writing, the FP is trading at $ 0.1847.

VeChain Price Analysis (VET)

Source: VET / USD per hour via TradingView

Judging from the hourly candlestick chart, VET formed a bullish flag shape with the 34% gain between creating the pink flagpole of this pattern. Today’s first half consolidation period formed the purple flag of this pattern shown in the chart above.

Based on the rising flagpole rise, this alt coin would likely exceed $ 0.22.

The VET / USD transaction price is much higher than that of the exponential moving average. Both the sloping moving average and the bullish MACD indicate that bulls are currently dominating the market.

However, the Relative Strength Index enters the overbought zone, forming a bearish signal suggesting that VET is encountering strong selling pressure of approximately $ 0.19 along the upper line of the ascending channel. The VET price will experience a slight pullback and is likely to trade sideways for a period of time around $ 0.18 before resuming its bullish momentum.

If the price can stabilize above the 20-hour exponential moving average of $ 0.176, then the VeChain uptrend can open a faster ascending channel. As VeChain hits a new high, this will mean that the altcoin will not encounter strong selling pressure on its way up. However, it is very likely to exceed $ 0.22 in the short term.

Conversely, an increase in the number of sell orders will push the FP below the $ 0.16 support level and may trigger a more severe correction to $ 0.13.

Image Source: Shutterstock