VE, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions, offers an independent opinion on the framework and initial issuance of Colombia’s sovereign green bond

LONDON AND PARIS, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – VE, part of Moody’s ESG Solutions, today published an independent opinion on the framework and initial issuance of Colombia’s sovereign green bond.

This independent opinion analyzes four main components: the level of contribution to the sustainability of the reference framework, its alignment with international standards, its coherence with Colombia’s strategic sustainability priorities, and Colombia’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. .

“Funds from green instruments issued under Colombia’s framework will be a ‘robust’ contribution to sustainability, the second highest level on our four-point scale,” said Adriana Cruz Felix, director of sustainable finance research at VE “The issuance will finance projects to protect biodiversity and generate resilience and adaptation in relation to climate change, which in turn will strengthen the capacity of Colombian institutions to face key environmental challenges.”

In VE’s view, the framework and portfolio of eligible expenditures are aligned with the four core components of the 2021 Green Bond Principles. The project categories are likely to contribute to eight of the green project categories and eight of the the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The framework is ‘consistent’ with Colombia’s strategic sustainability priorities, the highest level of VE’s three-point scale As part of its Pact for Sustainability, Colombia has committed to implementing economic strategies related to four pillars : sustainability of key sectors, biodiversity and natural capital, adaptation to climate change and institutions and environmental research.

Colombia’s sovereign sustainability rating of VE is 62/100, indicating an ‘advanced’ ASG performance, the highest level on VE’s four-point scale Colombia ranks 65th out of 178 countries on the sustainability index global sovereignty of VE, and 35th out of the 37 countries that make up the OECD.

VE’s independent opinion on sustainability credentials helps market participants seek financing through sustainable bonds and loans, strengthens the credibility of issuers and projects, and provides confidence to investors. To date, VE has provided more than 330 independent opinions, including award-winning and pioneering missions, on sustainable finance operations in more than 30 countries. VE has provided independent opinions for sovereign issuers including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Mexico and Andorra. For more information, visit www.moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

VE’s independent opinion regarding the framework and initial issuance of Colombia’s sovereign green bond is available in Spanish and English.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a business unit of Moody’s Corporation serving the growing global demand for ESG and climate information. The group leverages Moody’s data and expertise in ESG, climate risk and sustainable finance, and aligns with Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) to offer a comprehensive and integrated suite of ESG and risk solutions. including ESG scores, analytics, sustainability ratings, and sustainable finance reviewer / certifier services.

For more information visit Moody’s ESG Center, www.moodys.com/esg.

