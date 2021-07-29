LONDON and PARIS, July 28, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Moody’s ESG Solutions Group has just announced that VE has issued a Second Party Opinion (SPO) on the Kingdom of Spain Sovereign Green Bond Framework.

The Framework is aligned with the four basic components of the 2021 Green Bond Principles and follows the best market practices identified by VE. Proceeds from these bonds will be used exclusively to finance or refinance projects linked to the country’s environmental objectives, such as energy. renewables, the protection of biodiversity and adaptation to climate change.

“Bonds issued under the Spain Framework will provide an ‘advanced’ contribution to sustainability, the highest score on our four-point scale,” stated Patrick Mispagel, Managing Director of Sustainable Finance at Moody’s ESG Solutions. “According to our assessment, the Spanish Framework has in many cases followed the detailed technical eligibility criteria of the EU Delegated Act on Climate Taxonomy. We expect to see more sovereign issues as nations increasingly seek to raise capital to support climate action and contribute to the development of the sustainable finance market.

The Sovereign Sustainability Rating of the Kingdom of Spain granted by VE is 78/100, which indicates an “advanced” sustainability performance, the highest level on the four-point scale of VE Spain is ranked 14 out of 178 countries, and in 12 out of 37 OECD countries, evaluated by VE

VE’s second-party opinions on sustainability credentials help market participants secure financing through sustainable loans and bonds, reinforce the credibility of issuers and projects, and provide confidence to investors. To date, VE has provided more than 370 second-party opinions, including award-winning and pioneering missions, on sustainable finance operations in more than 30 countries. VE has developed these SPOs for sovereign issuers such as Andorra, Benin, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Italy, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit moodys.com/sustainable-finance.

VE’s SPO on the Kingdom of Spain Sovereign Green Bond Framework is available in English and Spanish.

