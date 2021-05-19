Vax-a-million: Ohio Vaccine Lottery Registration Begins

15 minutes. This Tuesday begins the registration to opt for one of the prizes of the vaccine lottery proposed by the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine.

The raffle will distribute cash prizes and scholarships to all people in the state who are vaccinated. DeWine said the idea is to promote vaccination.

“I know some might say, ‘You’re crazy, DeWine! Your million dollar giveaway idea is a waste of money.’ But the real waste, now that the vaccine is available, is the loss of a life to it. COVID-19, “said the governor.

The lottery will award five prizes of $ 1 million each for people 18 years of age and older. For young people from 12 to 17 years old, the raffle will award scholarships to any college or university.

In order to participate in the lottery, individuals must be permanent residents of the state, be dependent on the state, or have received the vaccine in Ohio.

Those interested must register before May 23 through the page www.ohiovaxamillion.com or at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

The drawing for the first week will take place at 7:30 pm on Monday, May 24, and a verification process will be used to make sure the person has been vaccinated.

The winner of the first week will be announced on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:29 pm during Ohio Lottery hours on WHIO-TV. This process will apply during the five weeks of the draw.