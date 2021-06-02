Vavassori and Sonego are eliminated in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 14:45 CEST

Belgian players Sander gille Y Joran vliegen, number 33 of the ATP and number 29 of the ATP respectively won by 6-4 and 6-4 in an hour and twenty-two minutes to the Italians Andrea Vavassori Y Lorenzo Sonego, number 75 of the ATP and, number 152 of the ATP respectively in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will continue to see the winners of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The losing pair did not manage to break the serve at all, while the winners did it 2 times. In addition, Gille and Vliegen were 67% effective on the first serve, double faulted and achieved 70% of service points, while their opponents’ effectiveness was 71%, they did not double fault and they got 62% of the service points.

In the round of 32, Gille and Vliegen will meet the winners of the match between Casper ruud Y Miomir kecmanovic against Austin krajicek Y Tennys Sandgren.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on outdoor clay. In this competition a total of 64 couples are presented.