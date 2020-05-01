Yepes was denounced in recent years by three men who, they say, were victims of sexual abuse by the priest when they were minors

EFE –

The Colombian priest Carlos Arturo Yepes has been provisionally suspended from the exercise of all priestly ministry by order of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of The Vatican for allegations of alleged sexual abuse.

This was confirmed by the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Medellín, Father Óscar Augusto Álvarez, who assured Caracol Radio that “the Congregation has just ordered the carrying out of a canonical criminal judicial process and has been suspended ad cautelam.”

The Archdiocese of Medellín In 2018, he opened a formal investigation to Yepes for the complaint of a 36-year-old man who claimed to have been abused, when he was still a child, by the religious in 1995.

Similar allegations were added to that accusation of alleged sexual abuse by two other people, who were even reviewed in the book “Let the children come to me”, by the Colombian journalist Juan Pablo Barrientos.

The decision on Yepes, popular for his work on the Catholic channel Televid in Medellín and his videos on social networks, was signed by Pope Francis and is of immediate compliance.

Through a statement, the Archdiocese of Medellín He reported on the case of the presbyter, accused of alleged sexual abuse of minors, that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith “has recently ordered the carrying out of a criminal judicial process” according to the Code of Canon Law.

Likewise, he pointed out that the complaint “has proceeded, as established by the Canon Law and as it always does in similar cases, initiating due process.”

He also assured that he “will follow up” on this provision when the Colombian Government authorizes the opening of the offices of the Archdiocesan Curia, once the quarantine decreed to stop the spread of COVID-19 ends.

Finally, the Archdiocese urged to respect the rights of “the accusers and the accused to due process, good reputation, reply and presumption of innocence.”