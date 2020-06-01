The Vatican published a new law for the award of contracts and the purchase of goods and services, with strict control to improve resource management.

The Vatican made public today a new law for the award of contracts and purchase of goods and services, with strict centralized control to improve resource management and reduce the danger of corruption.

“In order to allow more efficient management of resources, I decided to approve a set of rules aimed at promoting transparency, control and competition in the procedures for awarding public contracts stipulated on behalf of the Holy See and the State of the Vatican City ”, points out the Pope Francisco in the released document.

The text, which is the result of four years of shared work between various entities of the Vatican, is entitled “Rules on transparency, control and competition in public contracts of the Holy See and the Vatican City” and consists of 86 articles, to which are added another 12 related to judicial protection in cases of litigation.

It is promulgated in the form of a “Motu proprio” of the Pope Francisco and will take effect 30 days after its publication in “L’Osservatore Romano”.

The objective of the new law is the sustainable use of internal funds, transparency in award procedures, and equal treatment and non-discrimination between bidders, in particular through measures capable of combating illicit agreements in relation to competition. and corruption. “

Among the fundamental principles it is stated that the award procedure must be “transparent, objective and impartial”.

Also “ethics in guiding economic decisions” in order to obtain “low cost, effectiveness and efficiency” and “planning and rationalization of spending” avoiding unnecessary operations “.

Measures are taken against conflict of interest, unfair competition agreements and corruption, to avoid “any distortion of competition and guarantee equal treatment among all economic operators.”

Economic operators who are under investigation, preventive measures or convicted for their “participation in a criminal organization, corruption, fraud, terrorist crimes”, “money laundering” or “exploitation of child labor, forms of trafficking should be excluded from bids or exploitation of human beings.

But non-compliance with “obligations related to the payment of taxes or contributions to social security in accordance with the regulations of the country in which it is established”, or for residing or establishing in States “with privileged tax regimes, will also be causes of exclusion “

Except with some exceptions “all goods and services” must be purchased by “centralized authorities”.

The price list will be updated every six months and the reference rates for goods and services “together with the labor costs of registered professionals”.

The Vatican recently acknowledged that it is going through a serious financial crisis and that it will have to apply budgetary adjustments, in the face of a fall in income of between 25 and 45%, largely due to the coronavirus crisis.

“There is no risk of bankruptcy,” but “difficult years are expected,” said the newly appointed Prefect of the Ministry of the Economy, equivalent to the Vatican’s Minister of Economy, the Spanish Jesuit Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves.

