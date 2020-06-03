The broadcast of the documentary “Game of Hide and Seek” has been seen by more than seven million people since its publication. (Free Press Photo: .)

The Vatican gave the green light to an investigation into a Polish bishop suspected of covering up pedophile acts, the archbishopric of Poznan (west) announced in a statement.

The decision comes just fifteen days after the release of a documentary on pedophile acts within the powerful Catholic Church in Poland, covered by Bishop of Kalisz (center) Henryk Janiak named by name.

Immediately after the broadcast of the documentary “Hide and Seek Game”, seen since then on YouTube by more than seven million people, the primacy of Poland, Archbishop Wojciech Polak, asked the Holy See to “open proceedings” on the cases cited.

“By virtue of the motu proprio (an apostolic letter) of Fr. sexual abuse of minors by some ecclesiastics, ”according to a statement from the archdiocese released Tuesday night.

The documentary, the second of its kind, made by the independent journalist Tomasz Sekielski, evokes in detail the story of two brothers, victims, among others, of sexual assaults committed by a priest who enjoys the tacit but evident protection of Bishop Janiak.

Financed solely with money from a public collection, the film reproaches the prosecution for systematically protecting the representatives of the church, accusations immediately rejected by the national prosecution.

Tomasz Sekielski’s previous documentary, titled “Don’t Tell Anyone,” released a year ago, was viewed nearly 23.5 million times on YouTube. At that time it caused a shock and a series of reactions at the highest level of the ecclesiastical hierarchy and power, but since then, the issue practically disappeared from public space.

Compensation paid by the church to victims remains scarce in Poland.

Sekielski’s two films raise the question of the responsibility of the Catholic hierarchy, without deepening that of the absence of reaction during his long pontificate of Saint John Paul II, always revered in Poland.

Tomasz Sekielski has already announced a new documentary on “JPII’s role in covering up crimes committed by priests.”