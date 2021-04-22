Vatican envoy will offer mass for peace at the epicenter of drug violence in Mexico

The apostolic nuncio and representative of the pope in Mexico, Franco Coppola, will officiate a mass next Friday at noon in the parish temple of the municipality of Aguililla, in the state of Michoacán, plagued by violence and organized crime.

In a statement, the Conference of the Mexican Episcopate (CEM), invited his parishioners to join in fervent prayer “For communities hit by violence and insecurity”, especially in the Diocese of Apatzingán, to which Aguililla corresponds.

He also invited to “ask for the success and safety of this important visit” in which they will ask for “the safety of its citizens, the primacy of social good over private interest, and social, peaceful and harmonious coexistence.”

The CEM pointed out that due to the escalation of violence, “displaced families, injured and deceased people, as a result of this barbarity that nests in these and in many other communities of our national geography” hurt.

According to the diocese of Apatzingán, the transfer from Coppola to Aguilla will be by land so that during its journey “Bless all the pardons and the communities.”

The Michoacán government reported Tuesday that a group of hitmen attacked Michoacán police officers with an alleged drone with explosives, prior to Coppola’s visit.

In the attack, which occurred on Monday night in the town of El Aguaje, in the municipality of Aguililla, two agents were injured, although the details of the incident were not disclosed.

During the morning and afternoon of Monday, a hundred state policemen were deployed in Aguililla to repair and reopen roads damaged by drug cartels, before the religious visit.

This Wednesday, the head of the Ministry of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, accepted the use of drones “As an explosive medium” by criminal groups such as the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in the states of Guanajuato, Jalisco and Michoacán.

“They are worrying, but they have not been as effective as they would like. They have not been effective because they cannot carry amounts that are harmful to personnel or to a facility “, he pointed.

Aguililla is a municipality in the Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán where there are mountains, springs and rivers that facilitate the production of marijuana and the installation of methamphetamine laboratories.

This municipality is also the place where Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes was born “El Mencho”, top leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and considered the most wanted drug trafficker by Mexico and the United States.

Aguililla suffers a serious wave of violence led by criminal organizations of the CJNG and La Nueva Familia Michoacana, the latter supported by his armed arms known as Los Viagras and Los Blancos de Troya.