Vatican calls for an end to violence in Mexico; Parolin meets with López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, called for overcoming division and violence in Mexico.

After his meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the envoy of Pope Francis said: “Here in Mexico so that with the help of God and the protection of the brunette they can overcome the culture of division and violence and to establish in hearts and in society the true culture of fraternity and solidarity ”.

In the company of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, he asserted: “These are convictions that I have also been able to share this morning during the visit to the President, Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom I thank for his kind invitation.”

For Parolin it is time for Mexico and the Holy See to renew their alliance for the common good, above all for the benefit of the youngest and the most needy and dispossessed.

“The Holy See nurtures the hope that the time has come for a renewed pact of mutual collaboration marked with a deep respect for the legitimate distinction between State and Church, a pact based on the principle of secularism and that this is not understood today. principle as an opposition between the religious sphere and the secure sphere, but rather as a necessary autonomy of commitment and action in favor of the good of all, that is why for some time there has been talk of a positive secularism ”, he explained.

In relation to his meeting with the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the framework of a breakfast at the National Palace, he said that he shared convictions with the president to overcome the culture of division and violence.

He expressed that it is legitimate and timely for Mexico to make a historical balance in the year in which the bicentennial of the consummation of its national independence will be fulfilled, said the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Pietro Parolin, hours before concluding his visit to 4 days to our country and to meet privately with the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In the framework of the ceremony organized at the Apostolic Nunciature of Mexico to commemorate the 8th anniversary of the pontificate of Pope Francis, the Cardinal Secretary of State considered that in this balance it should be taken into account that just as there were great ideals that motivated the struggle, so too from the social, political and religious spheres, it fell into the terrain of polarization.

For his part, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, assured that Pietro Parolin is a great friend of Mexico and reaffirmed the commitment of the government of the Republic to social justice, sustainable development and the protection of the most vulnerable groups.