Vatican brings influential cardinal to justice for financial crimes

A prominent Italian cardinal was one of 10 people sent to trial in The Vatican on Saturday charged with financial crimes including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of power.

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a former senior official in the Vatican administration, as well as two senior officials from the Vatican’s Financial Intelligence Unit, will be tried on July 27 for a multi-million dollar scandal involving the Vatican’s purchase of a building in an exclusive neighborhood in London.

The trial will generate a lot of media interest in the small city-state surrounded by Rome and seems to underline the determination ofl Pope Francis to heal Vatican finances.

The 73-year-old Becciu, who the pope removed last year for alleged nepotism although he has always maintained his innocence, becomes the highest-ranking Vatican official charged with financial crimes.

The Pope personally gave the approval required last week for Becciu to stand trial, according to a 487-page impeachment request seen by .. The Vatican announced the charges in a two-page statement.

The charges against Becciu include embezzlement of funds and abuse of power. An Italian who worked for him was accused of embezzlement and the cardinal’s former secretary, the priest Mauro Carlino, was charged with extortion.

Becciu said in a statement that he was the victim of a “plot” and reaffirmed his “absolute innocence.”

The Carlino’s lawyer, meanwhile, he said that his client is innocent, that he “acted under orders” and that he had saved the Vatican millions of euros. He further argued that starting a trial so early does not give defense attorneys enough time to prepare.

