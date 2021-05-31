VAT reduction divides the market against UF curve: Chile Fixed income

(Bloomberg) – Fixed income traders in Chile are betting that next month the political scene will continue to be the main ‘driver’ of rates, that the differentials, or ‘spread’, of bank bonds would increase and that the curve of nominal Treasury bonds will rise. However, when it comes to inflation-indexed bonds, opinions are divided.

Faced with the possibility of a lower value added tax in Chile, half of the 18 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg News predict that the BTU curve, indexed to the CPI, will flatten, while the other half bet on a steeper curve. This is a change from last month’s survey, in which most traders expected the curve to get steeper.

At the center of all this is a possible VAT reduction, a project that has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies. The 19% rate would decrease to 4% for essential products such as milk and vegetables, and to 10% for fuels and some services, which could reduce future inflation. Bank of America said it could cut 1.7 percentage points in inflation by the end of the year.

Jorge García, Nevasa’s investment manager, is on the side of those who bet on a flattening of the curve. “Although rates already reacted upward when the discussion of the bill began, the effect is not completely internalized,” he said. The text has yet to be discussed in the Senate and Garcia hopes that yields will rise again when the debate resumes.

Milenko Mitrovic, head of studies at the Octogone multifamily office, is on the other side. He hopes that the local political scene, global economic growth and the withdrawal of stimulus by central banks will offset the effects of the tax cut and push the longest part of the curve up more strongly.

The general direction of the nominal rates and in UF will be upwards, according to 80% of the operators. As for the nominal yield curve, 61% bet it will be steeper with higher increases in longer rates, while only 22% anticipate a flatter nominal curve with higher short rates.

Read more

Within Treasury bonds, 56% recommend CPI-indexed debt maturing in 5 years or less, compared to 70% in May. The number of operators that prefer short maturities in pesos increased from 15% to 22%. Only 5% said they would invest in bonds with a maturity of more than 12 years.

The central bank’s purchases of local bank bonds have kept spreads tight and that effect could be ending. About 67% of analysts believe that bank bond spreads will increase, up from 60% in the last survey. Only 6% foresee that they will fall, while the rest estimate that there will be no significant changes in June.

Especially in contrast to corporate bonds, “bank bonds are currently with fairly compressed spread levels and do not deliver a relevant premium due to the uncertainty that exists in the current scenario,” said Rodrigo Barros, credit director of Credicorp Capital Asset Management. .

The current uncertainty is also seen in traders’ preference for lower risk corporate bonds in June. Half of traders would only invest in bonds rated “AA” or higher, up from 45% in May. The percentage of traders willing to buy corporate bonds with a minimum rating of “BBB” fell from 25% to 11%. However, in the latest survey, 72% prefer corporate bonds to Treasury bonds, up from 60% in May.

CALENDAR

In Chile:

May. 31: Unemployment rate AprilMay. 31: Retail Sales April May. 31: Manufacturing production AprilMay. 31: Industrial production AprilMay. 31: Copper Production Jun. 6: Economic activity (Imacec) April

International

USA.:

Jun. 1: Markit Manufacturing PMI May. 1: Construction Expenses AprilJun. 1: ISM Manufacturing MayJun. 1: FED Dallas Manufacturing Activity May Jun. 3: Consumer Confidence Langer May Jun. 3: Markit Services PMI MayJun. 3: Markit Composite PMI May Jun. 3: ISM Services Index MayJun. 4: Unemployment rate MayJun. 4: Durable Goods Orders April Jun. 4: Factory orders April China: May. 30: Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMI Jun. 2: Caixin Composite PMI MayJun. 2: PMI services of Caixin May

Eurozone:

Jun. 1: CPI MayJun. 1: Markit May Manufacturing PMI

RECENT NEWS:

Populism, pandemic and poverty threaten Latin American assets Chile’s risk premium increases due to policy: Capital Economics Treasury Chile sells CLP260,000m in 4-month bills at 0.25% Chile will issue more debt to pay for part of new covid aid Government of Chile expands financial aid for pandemic Tanner registers eight bond lines in UF and nominal in Chile Chile yields may bring Central Bank intervention: LarrainVialBice recommends selling long Chilean bonds due to volatility Chile leverages on the blockchain to boost green copper BBVA recommends extending duration in Mexico for attractive yields How the policy has hurt currencies Andean: GraphEurocapital plans to issue 10-year bonds in Chile: Chilean FitchPeso leads global losses after F and F recommendation Political uncertainty increases risks for the economy Chile: CABG Once a refuge, policy attacks the Andean countries with two doses Partid o Comunista leads presidential polls in Chile Operators project first Chile rate hike in 2021: survey Chile operators foresee key rate unchanged at 0.5%: poll

PIPELINE OF BONUSES:

RECENTLY ISSUED BONDS:

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP