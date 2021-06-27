VASYL LOMACHENKO WITHOUT ANY PIETY BEFORE NAKATANI

In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, an evening of boxing by the promotion company Top Rank was held, in the main event in which the former world champion in two weight classes from Ukraine met Vasily Lomachenko and the japanese boxer Masayoshi Nakatani , according to Sports.kz.

The lightweight qualifying fight was designed for twelve rounds, but ended with Vasily’s victory by knockout in the ninth segment. Also in the fifth round, Lomachenko dropped his opponent. The Ukrainian boxer was the dominant clear of the entire fight utilizing his good counterattack, mobility and hand speed.

Despite Nakatani’s greater physical advantage in size, reach and weight, Lomachenko managed to make the necessary adjustments as the match unfolded and was finally able to get the knockout. Thus, Lomachenko achieved the 15th victory of his career with two defeats. Nakatani lost for the second time with 19 wins.

Note that for Vasily this fight was the first since the loss of Teofimo Lopez and the loss of three world titles in the lightweight division.