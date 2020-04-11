Ensures that the teams will need more material and personnel to face it

Supports the decision to postpone the technical regulation from 2021 to 2022

Frédéric Vasseur assures that the dispute of a 2020 season in a period of six months will only increase the expenses of small teams, since they will need more material to face it. The Frenchman considers running this campaign to the sprint a challenge and warns that it will be very difficult for structures with a smaller budget and personnel.

Vasseur warns that a 2020 season full of races in a period of six months will not allow the little ones to develop the car for next season. This is due more than anything to the short time they will have for it.

“It is more expensive to do 18 races in six months than 18 in a year, since you need to have more stock, you need to bring more parts and you need to work with more mechanics. In addition, we will not be able to combine this situation and develop the new car. We don’t have the time to do it, “Vasseur said in words for the American website Motorsport.com.

Vasseur has acknowledged being in favor of any decision that helps to contest the maximum number of possible races. Of course, it is a challenge to make between 15 and 18 races in less than six months, especially for small teams, since they do not have all the resources or workers that the largest have.

“I will be in favor of all the decisions that can help to have as many careers as we can. I’m sure if we have three races in a row like we did in 2018, at one point it might make sense to have a two-day GP. Especially because of the workload of doing between 15 and 18 races in six months, it is certainly a challenge, “he said.

“It’s a challenge for all teams. Probably more for small teams because we don’t have a big team to rotate mechanics and so on. We have to find a solution to reduce their workload as well. I think everyone is being flexible on this. Everyone understands the situation and the fact that finding solutions is crucial. ”

Finally, Vasseur is clear that the postponement of the regulations from 2021 to 2022 was the best decision that Formula 1 made to face the current situation. The Frenchman maintains that after that decision, the smaller teams will be able to compete in all the 2020 races, given that the development of the cars under the new regulations is halted until 2021.

“To be honest I think that changing the regulations from 2021 to 2022 was the best decision we could makeThis is how we stop the development of the 2021 car this year. This is, by far, the best option on the table and it is the only way by which we can afford to run a 2020 season in the sprint, “said Vasseur to finish.

