Vasilije Micic renews for three seasons with Anadolu Efes

07/01/2021 at 5:17 PM CEST

Vasilije Micic, one of Barça’s ‘executioners’ in the last Euroleague final, will continue at Anadolu Efes for the next three seasons, and will become one of the highest paid players in Europe

The Serbian guard, who seemed to have a foot and a half in the NBA next season, decided to change his plans Before the substantial offer presented by his team, Anadolu Efes, and decided to change his plans and continue in the Turkish team.

Chosen the MVP of the last regular season and of the Final Four in Cologne, he helped his team to finally get the Euroleague, beating Barça in the game that decided the title.

A decisive player

Micic, 27 years old and 1.96, averaged this season in the Euroleague, 16.7 points and 4.9 assists in 40 games played. In the Final Four in Cologne, Barça suffered it in their flesh, where they finished with an average of 25 points and 5.5 assists. He also managed the Turkish league.

🚨 #MVP ile 3 Y & imath; l Daha! 🚨 2018-2019 second bu yana formam & imath; z & imath; terleten & scedil; ampiyon oyuncumuz Vasilije Micic ile 3 and & imath; ll & imath; k sözle & scedil; me yeniledik! 💪🏻 # BenimYerimBuras & imath; pic.twitter.com/qcEofOh1Rt – Anadolu Efes SK (@AnadoluEfesSK) July 1, 2021

In his 164 games in the Euroleague he has accumulated 1,891 points (11.5 on average), and 773 assists (4.7). He has played for Bayern Munich, Red Star, Tofas Bursa and Zalgiris Kaunas before coming to Anadolu Efes where he has played the last three seasons.

One of the great stars of the Euroleague who decides to continue in Europe, with the intention of keeping Anadolu among the best in Europe.

Undoubtedly, ubad news for Barça, who will once again have a decisive player in front of him in all facets, in the Barça fight to win the Euroleague again, the title that got out of hand in Colonia with Micic in front.