Vaseline: Anne Hathaway and Dave Franco made a parody of the film | INSTAGRAM

The short video clip features a simple soundtrack and homemade special effects that make anyone who watches it remember unforgettable moments from the iconic movie.

And it is that in these times of confinement due to the global health contingency, many users of social networks have become a little nostalgic and have given them to relive emblematic moments of their youth or childhood in the music and entertainment industry.

It was nine years ago when James Franco and Anne Hathaway, who at the time were the youngest hosts of the famed Oscar Awards, starred in a music video clip that sparked thousands of joyous reactions around the world.

It is well known that at that time both actors organized a series of clips prior to the seventh art award ceremony. One of which was most furious among the participants of the award and all the other spectators was where they appear reliving one of the main scenes of the fans of “Vaseline”.

In this tribute to the charming film, James Franco is shown playing the role of Danny Zuko and Anne Hathaway giving life to Sandy Olsson, recreating the iconic final scene of the musical number at the fair. To the rhythm of the song “You Are The One That I Want ”and in an environment full of milkshakes, leather jackets and tops made vibrate thousands of Internet users full of memories and nostalgia.

The scene is simply admirable, as it causes us to travel back in time and enjoy a very vintage-style movie. It has a fairly simple soundtrack and completely homemade effects that make us relive unforgettable moments.

And despite the fact that both actors achieved the ovation of thousands and a large number of compliments, there was no shortage of industry critics that named them one of the worst couples that has led the Oscar gala. Some even dared to comment that Franco was under the influence while driving the awards with Hathaway.

However, it was not until later that Dave accepted that Anne’s great energy and powerful personality surpassed him and this caused him to look bad in front of the public. Basically I confess that having her by his side made him quite nervous. And well, who not?

