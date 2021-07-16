Vasek Pospisil charged again for the distribution of the money

The Forbes Magazine publishes year after year the list of the highest paid athletes. In fact, the estimated income of athletes during 2020 rose a while ago. In that sense, Roger Federer (7th), Naomi osaka (12th and first among women) and Serena Williams (28th) are among the 30 that raised the most money. However, it is impossible not to ignore that most of what is perceived by these players comes from advertising. That is why there is often ignorance about the money that tennis players receive from their weekly performances. And, in that sense, those of the PTPA hide to demand a larger part of what is generated. “The cake is huge, but what we get is small,” he said. Vasek Pospisil in an interview with the site The Age.

A LOT OF INCOME DIFFERENT FROM OTHER SPORTS

One of the graphics that usually go viral when they promote -from this organization- the campaigns to claim higher prizes in the different tournaments, shows that NBA players take half of what is produced and something similar happens in a step just below with the MLS, NHL or MLB. Meanwhile, tennis players do not receive even 20%. “There is no other way for players than to have an independent representation“Said the Canadian, who demands a radical change in the defense of tennis players with a stronger union. So much so that they have the support of a large part of their colleagues (mainly men), although there are certain obstacles such as Federer’s and Nadal, who did not take a position on the matter and, at the time, had called for “unity.”

“We are faced with a huge system,” he said. And he added: “If you are not in the top 100 in the ranking, you basically don’t make money.” The Grand Slam represent an economic salvation for the players since it ensures a very high income floor and the difference between the 90th and 120th of the ranking ends up being abysmal. Many must choose to travel with a coach or fitness trainer. If we refer to the category of Challengers, where the good level abounds, it should be noted that for losing in the first round less than 800 dollars less the corresponding taxes are received. Even in times of pandemic the prizes fell considerably. And many, then, have no choice but to rummage through life mixing circuit competitions with Interclubes in Europe.

The idea of ​​the PTPA is that tennis players are treated as commercial partners and have participation in the negotiation of television contracts. Likewise, they want to modify certain issues of the circuit so that there is not such an important physical over-demand.