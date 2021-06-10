“Vasectomy”, the drink that Ryan Reynolds invented to celebrate Father’s Day



Ryan Reynolds created “The Vasectomy”, a drink to celebrate Father’s Day

Photo: Steven Ferdman. / .

Ryan Reynolds has continued to record videos, one funnier than the other for Twitter and Instagram accounts from the gin Aviation Gin, the same one that he bought a while ago and that he resold to other entrepreneurs. But it is still the image of it and as such has a voice and vote in the way of promoting it. Now he wanted to commemorate father’s Day, which is celebrated on the third Sunday of June both in his native Canada and in the United States, his adopted country, presenting a new cocktail that he has casually dubbed ‘The Vasectomy’ “For no specific reason,” as he has promised himself.

“It’s father’s daybut if you don’t mind let’s celebrate with the mother of all cocktails, La Vasectomy … Let me show you how to prepare it, ”he explains. Ryan reynolds, who has three daughters with his wife Blake Lively.

The concoction, served in a glass filled with ice, consists of 30 milliliters of blueberry juice, 90 milliliters of tonic, a splash of lemon juice and a measure of the gin Aviation American Gin. “It is as refreshing as parenthood. It’s a little thing that I I have decided to call ‘The Vasectomy’ for no particular reason. Happy Father’s day to everyone!”.

When Ryan Reynolds became a co-owner and spokesperson for a little gin brand called Aviation Gin Back in 2018, he decided to apply his particular sense of humor to marketing work to promote it through social networks, and the plan could not have gone better. In addition to winning awards for his advertising campaigns, last year the company was sold to the Davos Brand company for more than $ 600 million and the actor has maintained his minority stake along with his position as the image of the drink.

We already know the good sense of humor that he has Hollywood actor, same that shares a film with the Mexican Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson. Tape It’s called The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and it will be released on June 16. Its premiere had been scheduled for 2020, but due to the damage caused by the virus, that did not happen and it was rescheduled for this 2021.

While we are talking about Salma Hayek, the actress recently caused, like her partner Ryan Reynolds, bulk laughs on Instagram. Very removed from the pain she published a whole choreography where she is seen in her pajamas and dancing to the hit song by Britney Spears “Baby One More Time”. His stylists, makeup artists and other workers were his corps de ballet. In the end and to close with a flourish, both they and Salma herself finished the floor. There is no doubt that Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek sure had a great time and made everyone around them laugh during the recording of said film.