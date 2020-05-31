Time is the enemy. Ricardo Graça is just over a month away from being able to sign a pre-contract with any team. The negotiations between Vasco and the defender remain silent and, the closer to this deadline, the greater the indication of difficulties for the final agreement.

Ricardo Graça is valued, although he plays little. The position holder is Leandro Castan (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Both the Vasco board and the 23-year-old defender’s side have been guarded, but the fact is that the goals, possibilities and needs of each side are important. O THROW! it came to publish, four weeks ago, that the negotiation should accelerate in the beginning of this May. May that is ending.

In times of social isolation, conversations have taken place through virtual means. There are expectations of new chapters of the silent and dragged novel for the next days and weeks.

On the one hand, the staff of a player who competed in the January Pre-Olympic Games, receives polls and, although he owns a recognized technique, he has competition from the team captain, Leandro Castan, as an obstacle for the title. And, like the whole cast, he has overdue wages.

On the other side of the table, the club that formed the defender, who housed him in the return after a low productive period in Portugal, which tries not to lose a financial asset. But it is known that the tendency of coaches (Ramon Menezes or a close friend) to climb two left-handed defenders is low. What salary does a reserve deserve? Will Ramon be able to scale Ricardo and Castan together, as you have already suggested in interviews? Everything comes into the equation.

Negotiations always have two sides. Each with their own interests. In that case, time weighs against the club. The end of Ricardo Graça’s current bond with Cruz-Maltino is on January 3, 2021. Which means that on the third day of next July, if there is no new contract signed, the risk of the club losing the athlete without making a profit increases.

