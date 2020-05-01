Mass association of fans at the end of last year was a positive point highlighted in the document, tripling the club’s membership revenue

Last Thursday, Vasco released the 2019 Balance Sheet, showing details of the work done at the Club. After a surplus of R $ 64.9 million in the previous year, the board recorded a deficit in the order of R $ 5 million. The document was first sent to club members and then posted on its official website.

In a letter attached to the Balance Sheet, opening the document, the board blamed the ‘decrease in non-recurring revenues’, such as the sale of athletes and sponsors. The club expected to raise about R $ 30 million with the exit of some asset.

The massive association of fans won at the end of last year was a positive point highlighted in the letter. According to the document, membership revenue was tripled from R $ 12 million to R $ 36 million and an increase of 150 thousand new members was recorded.

Another important point was the R $ 41 million increase in recurring revenues. In a press conference for ‘VascoTV’, Alexandre Campello had already advanced the growth.

– When we took over in 2018, we achieved an increase in recurring revenues. Recurring revenue is a sponsor, with whom you sign a contract and will have a receipt permanently for a few years. It is the right of transmission … As the name says, they are recurring. They are not exceptional. We brought new money in 2018. In 2019, you will be able to see that we managed to increase these recurring revenues by R $ 40 million. This demonstrates that this management is working hard to bring what we call new money – said the president of Vasco.

