The negotiation for the future of Yaya Touré has gained a new chapter. Before almost agreed with the Botafogo, the steering wheel can now paint on the Vasco da Gama. That’s because, on Thursday, Luiz Roberto Leven Siano, candidate for the presidency of Cruzmaltino, revealed a deal with the player if he wins the election.

Through his social networks, Siano published a video announcing the hiring of Yaya Touré. At the end of the publication, the candidate thanks the trust in the project.

“Welcome, Mr. Yaya Touré. Thank you very much for having confidence in our project for Vasco”

Then, Yaya appears in the video answering Siano and confirming the negotiation and summoning the fans.

“Hello, I’m Yaya Touré. I would like to thank Leven for inviting me to this project. I can’t wait to meet all the fans as soon as possible. Vasco will do it! See you soon!”, He said.

In another video, Siano appears explaining that he is legally supported to confirm the hiring of the midfielder.

“It is an unprecedented fact in the history of world football. It is perfectly possible from the legal point that I make contact with stipulations in favor of third parties, with suspensive condition, which is an uncertain future event. Which is the case for me, according to will of the vascaínos if so, to win the election in November of that year. To make an impact contract in favor of the club of our heart, our beloved Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama.

At 37, Yaya has been without a club since leaving China’s Qingdao Huanghai. The Ivorian player was known worldwide for his outstanding passages at Barcelona and Manchester City.

