Vasco this Friday performed coronavirus tests on its players and closest family members. The tests took place at the Almirante CT, in Vargem Grande, with the club having divided the athletes into several groups. Thus, staggered, the tests took place during the morning and afternoon periods.

Vasco followed a series of measures to avoid contact between people. As a result, one member of each family disembarked from the cars at a time, with the training center leaving immediately after the blood and PCR tests were carried out.

The examinations followed the protocol established by the Safe Game, a document produced jointly by the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (Ferj) and doctors from the clubs that compete in the Carioca Championship, necessary for the resumption of the competition.

Vasco has already publicly indicated its desire to resume training at its TC, but awaits the approval of public authorities to prepare for the return of activities. The club even signed a document, along with other participants, defending the return of the state tournament – Botafogo and Fluminense were exceptions.

Last Tuesday, the president of the club, Alexandre Campello, accompanied by leaders of rival Flamengo, was in Brasilia for a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro. On the agenda of the meeting, he discussed measures to ensure that the resumption of competition as quickly as possible, even in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic.

