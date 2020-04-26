The pandemic of the new coronavirus has been causing several changes in football. Allied to this and to an existing concern, Vasco launched, last Friday, news about the partner-fan. Club with the highest number of members in Brazil, Cruz-Maltino will have in the next two months a real dimension of how the program’s revenue will be, since the six-month period of the promotion made in November and December of last year will end. discount on monthly fees. As a result, measures to avoid losing more revenue remain strong.

The club does not make a high projection of loss of membership, since, since the end of the promotion, more than 9,200 members have been lost. For this impact to be as small as possible, Vasco is offering two free months for those who renew the plan for another six months. And three months for those who stay for a year. The fan who can and wants to pay all tuition in full will have this option as well.

This is not exclusive to Cariocas. Some Serie A clubs also understand that the loss will be less when offering the discount, as the other option could be to lose these members altogether.

To support themselves financially in an even more complicated moment for the club’s coffers, Vasco turns around as he can. In addition to the member experiencing a decisive moment, the CT continues even more strongly in the financing campaign by the fans and, perhaps most importantly, the club insists on valuing the sponsors who continue to invest, despite the crisis. In all transmissions made by VascoTV the partners are in a prominent position and more recently Cruz-Maltino released a promotional video to enhance the link.

Collections

The club’s vice president of communication and public relations, Claudio Fernandez, said, in an interview with “VascoTV”, that Cruz-Maltino had revenue of R $ 20 million for the six months of the promotional value, in which the monthly fees of the plans were halved. With the return of the old value, even with the new discounts, and a possible decrease in the number of fans, the club plans to double this collection.

This is reflected in Vasco’s budget for this season, which planned to raise R $ 43,975,121.08 from members, in addition to R $ 4,578,993.38 from statutory members. A factor that increases the importance of the money earned from the supporters is precisely the period without games and the possibility that the ball will roll again without an audience. The Colina team projected R $ 20,382,361.00 with box office and sale of matches. However, this sales revenue can no longer be obtained, since the practice is prohibited in the Brazilian Championship. In addition, the box office numbers in the 15 games of the season are still discouraging, with a loss of R $ 123,505.12.

See the numbers of Vasco’s partner:

October / 2019 – 32,192

November / 2019 – 122,006

December / 2019 – 185,404

January / 2020 – 183,464

February / 2020 – 181,576

03/24/2020 – 179,250

03/27/2020 – 179,044

04/25/2020 – 176,202

