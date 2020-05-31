Faced with the demonstrations against the death of young blacks and in favor of democracy, the Cruz-Maltese club, which has its DNA in social struggles, recalled composer Aldir Blanc
Vasco did justice to the story and entered the fight for what he thinks is correct. In the midst of this Sunday’s demonstrations, for the valorization of democracy in the country, and specifically in the city of Rio, against the death of black youths by the government, the club did a lot, even if in a simple way: it published the hashtag #VidasNegrasImportam in the profile club official on Twitter.
The publication is reminiscent of another, from March 31, 2019, in which the club extols Brazilian democracy through a video of the song “O bêbado ea a equilibrista”. This song, composed by the late Vasco da Gama Aldir Blanc and the eternal partner João Bosco, this red-black man, is considered a hymn of democracy and civil rights against what the military dictatorship started in the country in 1964 preached and which lasted until 1985 .
Vasco fans are proud of the club’s history being linked to social causes (Paulo Fernandes / VASCO)
Photo: Lance!
Check the lyrics of “The drunk and the tightrope walker”:
Afternoon was falling like a viaduct
And a drunk wearing mourning reminded me Carlitos
The moon, like the owner of a brothel
He asked each cold star for a rental glow
And clouds there in the sky blotter
They sucked tortured stains
What a pain
Crazy
The drunk with bowler hat
He made a thousand irreverences
For night of Brazil
My Brazil
Who dreams of the return of Henfil’s brother
With so many people who left
In a rocket tail
Cry
Our gentle motherland
Cry Marys and Poor Clares
On the soil of Brazil
But I know that such a poignant pain
There is no need to be
The hope
Umbrella tightrope dance
And in each step of that line
You can get hurt
Bad luck
The hope for balance
You know that every artist’s show
Must go on
See too:
Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website