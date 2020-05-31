Faced with the demonstrations against the death of young blacks and in favor of democracy, the Cruz-Maltese club, which has its DNA in social struggles, recalled composer Aldir Blanc

Vasco did justice to the story and entered the fight for what he thinks is correct. In the midst of this Sunday’s demonstrations, for the valorization of democracy in the country, and specifically in the city of Rio, against the death of black youths by the government, the club did a lot, even if in a simple way: it published the hashtag #VidasNegrasImportam in the profile club official on Twitter.

The publication is reminiscent of another, from March 31, 2019, in which the club extols Brazilian democracy through a video of the song “O bêbado ea a equilibrista”. This song, composed by the late Vasco da Gama Aldir Blanc and the eternal partner João Bosco, this red-black man, is considered a hymn of democracy and civil rights against what the military dictatorship started in the country in 1964 preached and which lasted until 1985 .

Vasco fans are proud of the club’s history being linked to social causes (Paulo Fernandes / VASCO)

Check the lyrics of “The drunk and the tightrope walker”:

Afternoon was falling like a viaduct

And a drunk wearing mourning reminded me Carlitos

The moon, like the owner of a brothel

He asked each cold star for a rental glow

And clouds there in the sky blotter

They sucked tortured stains

What a pain

Crazy

The drunk with bowler hat

He made a thousand irreverences

For night of Brazil

My Brazil

Who dreams of the return of Henfil’s brother

With so many people who left

In a rocket tail

Cry

Our gentle motherland

Cry Marys and Poor Clares

On the soil of Brazil

But I know that such a poignant pain

There is no need to be

The hope

Umbrella tightrope dance

And in each step of that line

You can get hurt

Bad luck

The hope for balance

You know that every artist’s show

Must go on

