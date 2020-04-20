Cruz-Maltino arrives on time, in the agreement with players, which allows them to terminate the contract unilaterally. Greater fear is for the loss of potential assets

Day 20. On Monday, Vasco’s wages are due, according to the old agreement. It happens that on April 20, Cruz-Maltino completes three months of payment delays, which allows players to unilaterally terminate their contracts. The major concern is with the possibility of loss of assets.

The club mobilizes internally to pay at least one overdue payroll. Earlier this month, the latest payroll charges for 2019 were paid off – with the exception of image rights paid to about 20% of the cast.

For legal and labor purposes, the three months without payments are already configured. However, the relationship between management and players has been conducted in a little turbulent way recently. At the beginning of the year, goalkeeper Fernando Miguel stated that the players are “partners of the club”.

On the other hand, payment delays prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic hinder negotiations for reductions in salary amounts, which has been done by other clubs. Team captain Leandro Castan made that clear two weeks ago.

Vasco has in the sale of athletes part of the budgeted revenue forecast for the season. Losing players that are a potential source of revenue for free, such as Ricardo Graça, Andrey, Marrony and Talles Magno is an unlikely nightmare. But possible from this Monday.

