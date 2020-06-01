Through an official note on the club’s website and video on Youtube, the Vasco announced on Sunday that 16 players tested positive for covid-19. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, 250 people, including members of the cast, the technical commission and Cruz-Maltino employees, were subjected to tests. Three other athletes were also diagnosed with the disease, but are now recovered.

“Three athletes have already had contact with the virus and are already cured. We observed today 16 athletes who came with positive tests, so these athletes are isolated from the group, they will continue to have medical contact, they will continue to do serial tests, until we have the sure that they can no longer transmit this virus to the rest of the cast “, said Dr. Marcos Teixeira, Head of Vasco ‘s medical department.

Vasco reported that 16 players are coronavirus, while three others are recovered from the disease (Photo: Disclosure / Fabiano Lunz)

Vasco also announced that athletes released from the professional roster will be subjected to yet another battery of exams this Monday, in São Januário. Medical and physiological assessments are planned, which were allowed by the authorities.

“This Monday, we will be in São Januário carrying out another battery of tests for those who will be present and we will start these medical and physiological evaluations, which is what is allowed by the authorities. We will only do what is allowed by the authorities. We are going to do this whole part of medical examination, physiotherapy evaluation, physiological evaluation, and there will be no training itself, because we will follow exactly what is authorized by the city hall and the bodies that regulate the activities “, concluded Dr. Marcos Teixeira .



