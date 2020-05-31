Vasco announced, on Sunday night, that the athletes will present themselves in São Januário this Monday, after two and a half months of activities only at a distance. In a video released by Vasco TV, the medical department of the club explains that exams and tests will be carried out, not yet the collective activities. It was also revealed that 16 players had a positive result for COVID-19. These will continue in home isolation.

Athletes will return to the São Januário Stadium (Photo: Bárbara Mendonça / LANCE!)

Photo: Lance!

– Tomorrow, Monday, we will be in São Januário carrying out another battery of tests for those who will be present and we will start medical and physiological evaluations, which is what is allowed by the authorities. Let’s do this whole part of medical examination, physiotherapy and physiological evaluation. There will be no training itself. We will follow what is authorized by the City Hall and the bodies that regulate the activities – said the medical director of Cruz-Maltino, Marcos Teixeira. in the same house as them. Thus, those who are infected will still not be in the group that re-presents itself this Monday.

– Three athletes have had contact and are cured and, today, we observed 16 athletes who came with positive tests. These athletes are isolated from the group, they will continue doing serial exams until we are sure that they can no longer transmit this virus to the rest of the squad – explained Marcos Teixeira, who added:

– We are sure that the risk is less than if they were at home. An American study showed that home contamination accounts for 63% of coronavirus contamination. So, once we test all the people who live with the players and knowing that in São Januário he will have all the security protocol, distance and will be among tested people, he will have much more security than being at home, eventually going out to doing some activity or being visited by a professional stranger to Vasco who does not have this hygiene care – he says.

The video focuses on healthcare professionals. The scientific coordinator, Marcos Cesar, and the physiotherapist Márcio Puglia also speak about the process that will start this Monday.

The protocol made by Vasco includes some outstanding measures:

– Failure to use the changing room.

– No food at the club.

– Pre-defined parking spaces.

Vasco tested the players in two stages. The return to São Januário almost took place last week, but ended up being postponed. Colina História, in fact, will start to receive training from the main team while the new training center, in the West Zone, is not ready.

See too:

Is Pele overrated? Editor of L! assesses controversy created by English website