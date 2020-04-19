Vasco players will return to training in São Januário when the ball rolls again in Brazil, after the end of the new coronavirus pandemic. Home of professional football in the last two seasons, the CT do Almirante, in Vargem Pequena, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, will no longer be used by the club. The loan contract was terminated and the team will now use the facilities of the São Januário Sports Complex, at least until the new training center, which is being built in Barra da Tijuca, is completed.

To receive the professional team, São Januário has undergone some improvements, especially with regard to the creation of spaces to accommodate the entire structure that had been offered to athletes at the former training site. The change has been made in stages and the expectation is that everything will be concluded by the end of next week, according to the executive director André Mazzuco.

“The change is temporary. We are preparing our CT, but at the same time we need to do something in São Januário for our daily work. This change is divided into two stages and we have already started the work. The first stage is the adaptation of São Januário We need to adapt the stadium to receive the structure that we had in the CT This adaptation involves adjusting the Annex Field and expanding the regions that are behind the two goals of the field of play, today an important area of ​​work. the adequacy of the locker room and the football and medical departments. The space where the academy will be used by the base, and we are creating new rooms to receive the entire structure of amateur football “, said André Mazzuco, adding then.

“When we finish this, the structure of the medical department and academy will leave the CT of Almirante and will come straight to São Januário. They are equipment that cannot be in temporary places, they need to be installed directly in the final place. The first step is the adequacy of spaces in São Januário “, continued the leader.

André Mazzuco revealed that the Admiral’s CT is already being dismantled. “We have already started the dismantling of the Admiral’s CT. The part that could have left there for São Januário has already been removed. Now we have the final two stages for the eviction, which is to tamper with the CT’s administrative headquarters, the so-called ‘Casarão’, and in the gym. The estimate is that by the end of next week we will have completed this process, leaving only the field adjustments and other improvements that will be necessary to start the activities. We want to have a structure that is able to maintain the routine that we had at CT “, he concluded.

Last Friday, Vasco announced the extension of the vacation period of its squad. After granting players 20 days of rest, the Rio club determined an additional 10 days of recess for athletes, following what was done by the vast majority of clubs in the first two divisions of national football.

The Carioca Championship has been paralyzed since March 16. And in order to resume it, the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation (Ferj) and the clubs this week formed a medical committee to prepare a protocol, called “Safe Game”, which will be passed on to public authorities to obtain the endorsement that would release the continuity of the competition.

