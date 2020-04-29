First contacts were made before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the negotiation is expected to start from next week. Defender’s bond ends in January 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic affected football at different levels. At Vasco, on the one hand it has reduced revenues, on the other hand it is allowing more time for the new technical commission … but in the midst of this same quarantine, one of the most important negotiations is underway: the renewal of Ricardo Graça’s contract.

The 23-year-old defender has a contract until January 3 of next year. With the possibility of signing a pre-contract with any other team from the moment when there are six months to the end of the current bond, the race is against time. Such six months will take place in early July.

Before the pandemic, the cross-Maltese board and the staff of the player had initial talks on the topic. Next week, the matter should be resumed. It is in Ricardo’s interest to remain in São Januário, but he is one of the most valued players in the squad.

There were rumors and polls of a possible sale of the defender mainly after the Pre-Olympic Tournament held in Colombia, between January and February this year. Without confirmed deals, he remains in the club, but valued.

At the same time that he is forced to give financial value to the player so as not to risk losing him without making a profit, Vasco also needs to urgently stabilize the financial crisis that is plaguing the club. 2020 wages are behind schedule. Players can now leave the club judicially.

