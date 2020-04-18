Vasco and Flamengo announced on Friday the extension of the vacation period of their rosters. After granting players 20 days of rest, the clubs from Rio de Janeiro determined an additional ten days of recess for the athletes, following what was done by the vast majority of clubs in the first two divisions of national football.

Last Tuesday, 37 of the 40 teams that are part of the National Club Commission chose to keep their rosters on vacation for the entire month in the face of uncertainty about the resumption of competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The exceptions were Botafogo, Flamengo and Vasco. The justification was that they were waiting for a meeting with Ferj to evaluate the possibility of resuming the Carioca Championship to define whether they would grant another ten days of rest. Botafogo decided to extend the holidays on Thursday. And the action was followed by Vasco and Flamengo this Friday. Thus, the 40 clubs in the first two national divisions are paralyzed.

“CRVG announces that the professional football department’s vacation will be extended until April 30th. The Club reiterates that it will remain attentive to the new health guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic, with the main purpose of preserving athletes and employees” , announced Vasco. “The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo informs that the athletes’ vacations were extended until April 30”, informed Flamengo.

The Carioca Championship has been paralyzed since March 16. And in order to resume it, the Rio de Janeiro State Football Federation and the clubs this week formed a medical committee to prepare a protocol, called “Safe Game”, which will be passed on to public authorities to obtain the approval that would release the continuity of the competition.

.