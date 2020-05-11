Vasco should make official, in the next few days, the renewal of a professional of important sector, but that appears little: the executive director of soccer André Mazzuco. The trend is that the agreement will be signed with validity until the end of this year. The current bond ends at the end of May.

André Mazzuco had a career at Coritiba, Red Bull Brasil and Paraná before joining Vasco (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

Mazzuco arrived at Cruz-Maltino in June last year, hired from Paraná. It was presented on the afternoon of the 3rd of that month, and could have stayed in a tight skirt a few hours later. At a meeting of the Deliberative Council, the president of the club, Alexandre Campello, was very close.

The agent remained, the executive also, and from then on, Mazzuco was responsible for Vasco’s football behind the scenes while Vanderlei Luxemburgo was the coach and the biggest reason for the spotlight. The job has been marked more by the control of dissatisfactions with overdue wages.

Vasco had overdue wages last year and continues to do so. Mazzuco himself has values ​​to receive both this year and 2020 – as a legal person, he does not enter the athletes’ payroll.

Today with José Luis Moreira in the vice-presidency of football (formerly incorporated by Campello), André Mazzuco has opted for few hires, but that look for the shortcomings of each moment: last year, Richard, Marquinho, Felipe Ferreira and Guarín. This year, Benítez and Cano.

