The long-standing financial crisis linked to the effects of the pandemic led to 50 layoffs at Vasco on Monday. On Monday night, the club explained the staff cuts and the deals offered.

Vasco has been suffering from financial problems over the years (Rafael Ribeiro / Vasco)

Photo: Lance!

Check the note, published on the official website of Cruz-Maltino:

“Vasco da Gama Club de Regatas announces that, in view of the economic challenges aggravated by the crisis of the new coronavirus, it needed to readjust its staff.

At first, in order to safeguard jobs, the Administrative Board chose to reduce the salaries of some employees and temporarily suspend the employment contract of others, based on Provisional Measure 936/2020, published on 4/1/2020. Unfortunately, under the circumstances, it was necessary to take tougher measures.

Employees terminated on Monday (May 11) were offered, without exception, an agreement for payment of overdue debts, with payment of the first installment immediately. Also according to the agreement, it is stipulated that the Club will have to pay a 50% fine in case of default of the installment payment, and there must be a tolerance of 30 (thirty) days after the expiration to apply the fine. THE UNION OF EMPLOYEES IN CLUBS, FEDERATIONS AND SPORTS CONFEDERATIONS AND PROFESSIONAL ATHLETES OF THE STATE OF RIO DE JANEIRO followed the whole process.

The decision of the Administrative Board was taken considering the budgetary implications with the growing drop in revenues, coupled with the extremely challenging scenario of the coming months in all areas. Such measures would not have been adopted were it not for the purpose of ensuring the Club’s financial survival.

The Vasco da Gama Club de Regatas thanks the employees now dismissed for their professionalism and dedication during the period they were at the institution’s service.

To the Administrative Board “.

See too:

The players who wore Real’s shirt and you may not even remember