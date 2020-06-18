In recent days we have recommended games such as Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, Overcooked, Braid and Slay the Spire, all in order to entertain you on these days where the best thing to do is stay at home. Today I will talk about the VASARA Collection.

The genre of shoot ’em ups is distinguished by its variety and richness. However, there are a large number of titles of this type that, to this day, can only be found in the arcade centers of Japan.

In the West there is a passionate community that loves the genre, so it is not uncommon to know that some Japanese jewels have been located in recent years. It was in August 2019 that we were able to enjoy the VASARA Collection for the first time on consoles and PC.

The collection includes VASARA and VASARA 2, acclaimed bullet hell with a setting that mixes traditional Japan with science fiction elements and mecha battles. Oddly enough, this compilation of arcade games arrived in America thanks to QUByte Interactive.

If its name doesn’t ring a bell, you should know that it is a Brazilian studio, better known by 99Vidas. QUByte Interactive acquired the rights to VASARA in 2018, after an agreement with Visco Corporation, a company that developed and distributed both games in Japan.

VASARA and VASARA 2 debuted in Japan originally in 2000 and 2001, respectively. Thus, it took almost 2 decades for the rest of the world to enjoy them in home systems. QUByte Interactive was not satisfied with launching the collection, as it made several improvements and even added a new game mode.

The games will take us back to 1600, where we will get to know an alternate version of the historical events of the Azuchi-Momoyama period and the Battle of Sekigahara. The interesting thing is that the war is taking place this time between ships with huge katanas, all kinds of ships and vehicles that can be transformed into powerful mecha.

While there are historical elements in the titles, the developers decided to turn the facts around and offer us battles between samurai with giant robots, ruthless generals with futuristic weapons, and impenetrable armies.

As a good bullet hell, VASARA Collection is a game that involves a great challenge and that does not forgive any mistake. The difficulty of the titles can be adjusted, but sooner or later they will be able to test you and in your place.

For example, in easy mode it is possible to have as many lives as you want per level, but this will not apply in the last phase, where if you die in the hands of the final boss you will have to start from the beginning of that level. On the other hand, some difficulties are prohibitive for beginners from the beginning.

Battles where the slightest mistake will cost you your life

The cast of VASARA and VASARA 2 characters is interesting in both design and skills. The 8 protagonists are inspired by real historical characters from Japan, which gives them a unique touch.

Each character has a basic attack, a special ability and a unique movement called VASARA, ideal for repelling projectiles in difficult times. Similar to other shoot ’em ups, each character will have different power and speed stats.

The installments of the series have various endings and routes, which gives them a good replayability. As if that were not enough, they can be enjoyed in tate mode, which is a delight especially in its portable versions. Each combat against an important general is accompanied by one of those striking animations typical of the arcades and dialogues that provide elements of history.

The desktop console versions include a new modality called Vasara Timeless, developed specifically for this release. In addition, there is a concept art section of the titles. Unfortunately, these additions were lost in the PlayStation Vita version.

VASARA Collection is available for PlayStation 4 ($ 9.99 USD), PlayStation Vita ($ 7.99 USD), Nintendo Switch ($ 9.99 USD), Xbox One ($ 177 MXN) and PC (Steam, $ 113.99 MXN).

A graphic style that fans of the genre will love

To finish, I share the latest recommendations from the LEVEL UP team as part of the # QuédateEnCasa initiative. On this page you can find all the articles about it.

Mardokeo Galván – Darksiders, in search of redemption at the end of the world

Quake – Tibia and the first dragon you will never forget

Pedro Cesari – Snake Pass, a platform without legs, but a lot of movement

Víctor Rosas – Ace Combat 7, the aces can challenge the true sky

Fernando Salinas – Granblue Fantasy: Versus, a beautiful fighting game, simple but solid in its execution