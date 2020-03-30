Sometimes the circuit Challenger it leaves us incredible stories. On many occasions, these stories are given by subjects who end up becoming legends of the sport. Rafael Nadal it is a good example of some of them. The Mallorcan got his first ATP point in 2001, at the Challenger in Seville, and won his first crown shortly afterwards in the Italian lands of Barletta.

Precisely there one already intuited what wood the Majorcan was forged from. Martín Vassallo Argüello It is also a regular in this category. For her he has seen millions of tennis players. Some have left a better impression on him than others, but what he surely remembers is his first confrontation against Rafa. It was in the second round of that tournament and he had it in great detail for his radio program Cambio de Lado:

“In 2003 I lived in Italy. I trained with Guillermo Pérez Roldán. We went to play a Challenger in Barletta, Italy, on brick dust. I played well and won my first round. In the second, I was played by a 15-year-old boy, Rafa Nadal There were several Spaniards in this tournament, like Albert Portas, and several Argentines The first thing I did was ask for references about him and they all told me the same thing: he was a great junior player, he looked like he was going to be a crack and that He had been breaking records at the youth level, but he was still 15 years old. “

These feelings were corroborated by Nadal’s first victim: Rubén Ramírez-Hidalgo. “I asked him and he said he was putting a thousand, that he didn’t miss one, that he ran but it didn’t hurt you. Also that mentally it was good. I held onto that and went to play the game. “

There, however, the film was going to be very different. Argüello became involved in a dog-face fight, for more than three hours, against whom he would later become one of the best players in history. “The game started as expected, with the two putting lots of balls. The points were very long, he didn’t hurt me, but neither did I. Barletta was a cold place, damp and the ball did not run much. I won the first set 6-4 after more than an hour and in the second I tried to tip the game for my side. However, Rafa did not yield, we went serve to serve playing eternal points. I expected that a 15-year-old boy mentally got tired, made a mistake. He was very very skinny, he had a hard time earning his points, the service went very slowly. It looked like he had a second and a third serve, but ran, fought, gave you nothing“

It is here when the party arrives at the decisive moment. Those matched games that opt ​​for details in which the tennis players have to get character, personality. It is at this moment when Nadal did something that stayed engraved in Martín’s head: “We reached 5 equal, I took 40-15. I could not close it and with 40 equal I hear Rafa going to his bank and when he leaves, he leaves running saying “concentrate now, this is the moment “. I was shocked. He started jumping, waiting for that serve as if it were the most important point of the match … and it was. He threw a drop at me, broke me, won the second set and ended up winning me in the third set. I remember that the match was very hard, but finally ended up winning the tournament, his first challenger“

The Argentine had just experienced one of Rafael’s first great comebacks. Far from the spotlight, when he was still only a precocious child who, as several of his peers said, broke records at the junior level and little else. Nadal ended up conquering his first Challenger and it would not take long to make the jump to the circuit, and that is something that the Temperley tennis player cannot forget:

“When the game ended, I called my father and told him about the game. I remember his answer:” If you played as well as you are telling me and this boy also beat you, we are talking about something extraordinary, about a kid who is going to make history“I finally witnessed that title, at that age he was already seen to be one of the greatest in history.”

.