Varvara Lepchenko manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Kamilla Rakhimova

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

Varvara Lepchenko, American, number 170 in the WTA, won in two hours and forty-two minutes by 6-4, 1-6 and 7-5 to the russian Kamilla rakhimova, number 128 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

During the match, the American managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 71% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 54% of her service points. As for the Russian tennis player, she also managed to break the serve 6 times to her opponent and her effectiveness data is 61%, a double fault and 54% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.