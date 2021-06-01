Varvara Lepchenko manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of tennis player Shuai Zhang

06/01/2021

On at 20:45 CEST

The American player Varvara Lepchenko, number 171 of the WTA, won by 6-3 and 6-3 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Shuai zhang, Chinese tennis player, number 46 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. After this result, the American tennis player will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that Lepchenko managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, on the first serve he was 63% effective, did not commit any double faults and got 63% of the service points. As for Zhang, he managed to break serve once, was 67% effective, made 6 double faults, and managed to win 52% of service points.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of the American player and the winner of the match between the German tennis player Andrea Petkovic and the czech Karolina Muchova.

This tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players face each other and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those classified directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited.