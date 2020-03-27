Modified Wrestlemania bouts

Wrestlemania bouts | Due to the recent wave of casualties from Wrestlemania 36 WWE wrestlers it will be forced to change several of the matches on its card.

Absences at Wrestlemania 36

This morning one of the absences that most affected Wrestlemania 36 was leaked. Roman Reigns will not be at Wrestlemania 36 because of his chronic leukemia he wants to prevent the possible spread of COVID19. A coronavirus infection could be lethal for Roman, who will not fight for the Universal championship against Goldberg. It seems to indicate that the replacement for Roman Reigns will be Braun Strowman.

Another of the confirmed absences is the SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Miz. The fighter could even be infected with coronavirus, and did not participate in the Wrestlemania 36 recordings because his body temperature was over 38 degrees. Due to the security measures that WWE imposed in the Performance Center, he was not allowed access to the facilities.

Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley will not be at Wrestlemania 36 either. Both are quarantined at home and cannot travel to Florida, although this does not mean that they are ill. Carmella, Paige and Corey Graves already announced their absence a few weeks ago at the big event, not wanting to leave home or for the SmackDown recordings.

Dana Brooke for her part had been announced for Wrestlemania, but the fighter also decided to prevent and stay home, reason why it was eliminated of the combat by the feminine championship of SmackDown.

Andrade will not be part of Wrestlemania either for an injury to his ribs. NXT fighter Austin Theory is rumored to be his replacement. Asuka is the last fighter to have fallen off the biggest show of the year.

Modified matches at Wrestlemania 36

The fight for the United States championship between Andrade and Rey Mysterio was never confirmed, as was the duel of four Mexicans that involved Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza Jr.

Andrade and Angel Garza Jr. vs. The Stret Profits for the RAW Tag Team Championships

Austin Theory to replace Andrade

Golberg vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Braun Strowman to replace Roman Reigns

John Morrison and The Miz should defend the SmackDown tag team championships

The Miz will not be at Wrestlemania 36

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Bobby Lashley will not be at Wrestlemania 36

