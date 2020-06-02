Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Video of how a Minneapolis police officer crushes to death George Floyd It has traveled around the world provoking numerous protests against racism in the United States. Today we learn about the cancellation of the announcement of Madden NFL 21 by EA, since the company assures that it is not time to talk about video games, but to denounce the current situation that people in the African-American / black community live.

The hashtag BlackLivesMatter It is already a trending topic on the Internet, leading a movement that denounces all acts of police brutality with the event starring Floyd as the main trigger. Riot Games, was pronounced yesterday condemning the hatred, prejudice and racism that the black community must endure.

“Today, and always, we support all those who oppose racism and inequality. There is no place for that in our society, or in any society. Black lives matter,” he said. Activision on Twitter. On the other hand, Aaron Greenberg, marketing executive of Xbox, asked the public not to remain silent and sign the petition demanding justice for George Floyd.

Companies like Marvel, Star Wars, Bethesda, Twitch, Summerfall Studios, Annapurna Interactive, Sony and many more They have joined the cause, all of them with the purpose of condemning racism.

