Walmart de México y Centroamérica is very aware of the social responsibility it has and of the large number of families in Mexico and Central America who directly and indirectly depend on it. In this regard, it created more than twenty thousand new jobs since the beginning of the health emergency; also donated 100 million pesos to the Temporary Unit of COVID-19

Everyday Walmart de México y Centroamérica reinvents itself to care for thousands of families and workers and solidarity workers who contribute to the development of our society. They do not forget them and even less in difficult times.

Today more than ever Walmart de México y Centroamérica has carried out various actions to support families and communities in the country and the region, in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The company’s commitment to its associates (employees) and customers has been evident in recent years and, of course, during the pandemic of COVID-19An example of this is the 100 million pesos that he donated to the COVID-19 Temporary Unit at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City, where the objective is to unite in a common effort to move forward in these adverse times

The unit has high-quality medical equipment that gives patients and family members the peace of mind of being well cared for. They couldn’t be in better hands!

JOB CREATION

An aspect in which he has paid special attention Walmart de México y Centroamérica It is employment, that is why they created more than twenty thousand jobs in Mexico, to support the economy at the moment and thus be able to attend to the high volume.

Further, Walmart de México y Centroamérica It reached an agreement with its business partners to temporarily employ its employees who may have been affected by the situation.

STRENGTHEN THE VALUE PROPOSAL TO ASSOCIATES

In Walmart de México y Centroamérica they are in solidarity.

Concerned about the situation, Walmart de México y Centroamérica improved the Value Proposition to Associates and implemented a successful plan for those who carry out an essential activity. They take care of everyone.

-Discount of 6 percent on the purchase of products in their self-service stores.

-Support for transportation to and from Distribution Centers when required.

-Weekly payment for all operations associates.

-Additional bonus in recognition of associates in operation.

FOR WALMART MEXICO ALL COUNT

The company has shown great sensitivity since the start of the pandemic of COVID-19.

At present Walmart It operates 2,572 units in Mexico and has 200,000 associates. Considering the families of all the associates, approximately 860 thousand people are part of the great family Walmart Mexico and Central America.

Aware of this, and of the importance of staying together at home, they decided to send their associates from the offices in Mexico from March 16 to remote work. In addition, they granted a 14-day salary permit to 4,270 associates from Mexico, including pregnant women and older adults, which can be extended according to the circumstances.

Also, given the current risk of spreading the COVID-19, The company decided that, as of March 21, the elderly who provided valuable support as volunteer packers, stopped carrying out their activities, providing them with financial support and a basic pantry for two people.

WALMART MEXICO AND CENTRAL AMERICA IN THE CARE OF ALL

Also concerned about the health of their employees and customers, they took extreme hygiene measures.

Among the actions that were taken are:

• Placement of acrylics for protection in box lines.

• Distribution of face masks for all its store, club and CEDIS associates.

• Updating the healthy distance measurement to more than 2 meters for greater protection.

• Placement of marks on the floor to indicate the correct distance between the rows.

• Indication to enter stores and clubs only one person per family over 12 years of age, at all times cover your nose and mouth with masks, masks, masks or clothing. and keep healthy distance

• Continuous operation during normal hours of the vast majority of units.

Other measures that stand out are:

-Securing the Supply and Supply Chain

-Strengthening the Omnichannel Strategy

-Price Containment and Low Price Policy Always

-Actions with Associates of Walmart de México y Centroamérica

-New hires

-Remodeling, Major and Ordinary Maintenance and New Measures

With this series of actions Walmart de México y Centroamérica reinforces its commitment to Mexican families by acting in coordination with the authorities and its various provisions to benefit the safety and well-being of its associates, customers, partners and suppliers.

Because we are all one … Walmart Mexico and Central America always thinking about the welfare of all.