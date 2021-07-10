Variants COVID-19 Threaten Global Recovery, G-20 Warns

By Gavin Jones and Leigh Thomas

VENICE, Jul 10 (.) – An increase in new variants of the coronavirus and poor access to vaccines in developing countries threaten global economic recovery, finance ministers of the world’s 20 largest economies warned on Saturday.

The G-20 meeting in the Italian city of Venice was the first face-to-face meeting of ministers since the start of the pandemic. The decisions include passing new rules aimed at preventing multinationals from transferring profits to low-tax havens.

That paves the way for G-20 leaders to finalize a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% at a Rome summit in October, a move that could recoup hundreds of billions of dollars for stressed public coffers. COVID-19 crisis.

A final statement said that the global economic outlook had improved since the G-20 talks in April thanks to the launch of vaccines and economic support packages, but acknowledged its fragility in the face of variants such as Delta.

“The recovery is characterized by large divergences between and within countries and remains exposed to downside risks, in particular the spread of new variants of the COVID-19 virus and different vaccination rates.”

While the G-20 nations promised to use all political tools to combat COVID-19, the hosts maintained that there was also an agreement to avoid imposing new restrictions on people.

“We all agree that we must avoid reintroducing any restrictions on the movement of citizens and the way of life of people,” said Italian Economy Minister Daniele Franco, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G-20 until December.

The statement, while emphasizing support for the “equitable global distribution” of vaccines, did not propose concrete measures, only recognizing a recommendation of 50,000 million dollars in financing of new inoculations by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Organization of Health and the World Trade Organization.

Continue reading the story

The differences in vaccination levels between the world’s rich and poor remain huge. WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has called the divergence a “moral outrage” that also undermines broader efforts to control the spread of the virus.

While some of the richest countries have now given more than two-thirds of their citizens at least one dose of the vaccine, the figure falls well below 5% for many African nations.

Brandon Locke of the public health nonprofit group ONE Campaign condemned what he described as the inaction of the G-20, calling it “a lose-lose situation.”

“Not only will it cost lives in the poorest countries, but it will increase the risk of new variants that will wreak havoc on the richest,” he accused.

Italy said the G-20 would return to the issue of financing vaccines for poor countries before the Rome summit in October and that new variants were an area that needed to be examined. He did not elaborate.

A . count of new COVID-19 infections shows https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/en increasing in 69 countries, with the daily rate pointing higher since the end of June and now at 478,000.

The biggest policy initiative in the talks was a well-marked deal on the global corporate tax rate, which capped eight years of disputes on the issue.

Setting a floor of 15% wants to prevent multinationals from seeking the lowest tax rate. It would also change the way Amazon and Google tax, which currently relies in part on where they sell their products and services, rather than the location of their headquarters.

Members of the G-20 account for more than 80% of world gross domestic product, 75% of world trade and 60% of the planet’s population, including the major economies of the United States, Japan, Great Britain, France, Germany and India.

(Additional reporting by Christian Kraemer, Francesco Guarascio, David Lawder and Angelo Amante; written by Mark John. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)