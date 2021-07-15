Variable focal length camera to try to compete against the bigger ones

Sony launched the Xperia 1 III. It is a third generation that inherits some features of the original Xperia 1, such as its design or the 21: 9 screen, but which in turn includes new features to compete – or at least try – against brands such as Apple, Samsung or Xiaomi.

The Xperia 1 III competes in performance, battery or design, but above all in camera and screen. These last two benefits are the strengths of the Japanese to try to attract the most demanding users.

In design, the Xperia 1 III is very similar to other high-end models that we find in the market, with a glass back in a matte finish, flat aluminum bezels and a front with hardly any frames. In this case, Sony avoids the notch or the on-screen camera and adds some frames in the upper and lower area of ​​the panel. They are thin, but not as many as those of its competition (For example, those of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra).

The display is another noteworthy feature. The Xperia 1 III features a 6.5-inch OLED panel. Has a 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and a 21: 9 aspect ratio. This aspect ratio allows you to view content in a vertical position in a much more landscape way. Netflix, HBO and other platforms offer 21: 9 content, and the experience when watching a movie with the terminal is really good.

Beyond the aspect ratio, the Sony Xperia screen is very good, one of the best in a mobile. Sharpness is excellent, although colors somewhat cool for my taste – they can be calibrated in the system settings, thankfully. The Xperia 1 III also includes a Snapdragon 888 processor, a high-end SoC accompanied with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. A configuration that gives the device excellent performance, at the height of other high-end mobiles.

The Sony Xperia 1 III arrives with a camera with a variable focal length

The Sony Xperia III has a 12 megapixel main camera with f / 1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, as well as a 12-megapixel telephoto camera that arrives with 70 and 105 millimeter variable lens. The ToF sensor, which can help focus and portrait mode, is also present in this Xperia.

The Sony Xperia 1 III camera stands out, mainly, for all the functions it offers at the software level. The app’s professional mode is very reminiscent of a Sony Alpha menu. It also includes a specific application to be able to record video in a more professional way. Any parameter can be adjusted: aperture, focal length, white balance, ISO, focus, etc.

The automatic mode achieves good results, both indoors and outdoors, although somewhat poor at the color level in some situations. Playing with the parameters of the camera app you can get better photographs and solve some of the small bugs that the automatic mode has, such as the exposure calibration, among others.

The wide-angle camera also offers good pictures on most occasions. The same is true for the telephoto sensor, which has a variable focal length. That is, the camera has a maximum distance of 105 mm, but between the main sensor and the zoom of up to 4.4x, there is, a distance equivalent to 70 mm and with a 2.9x zoom, distance that can give much more play when taking pictures and focusing on detail of an object or person.

The telephoto sensor also adds the possibility of adjusting the parameters with the manual camera, something that more advanced users can thank to get the most out of the variable focal length lens, which also offers better focus, faster switching between cameras and more brightness.

The future of Sony Mobile could be very similar to the present of LG

A photographic section designed for more advanced users, a screen with a different format that offers a very good multimedia experience, powerful performance and good battery, are some of the most outstanding features of this smartphone, which goes on sale for a price of 1,299 euros.

In general lines – and with the exception of its high price – the Sony Xperia 1 III is a very complete mobile. However, Sony faces stiff competition, with alternatives such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Models that are also somewhat cheaper

Sony Xperia 1 III: 1,299 euros.iPhone 12 Pro Max: 1,259 euros.Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: 1,259 euros.Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: 1,199.99 euros.

Sony appears to be generating revenue from cuts in its Xperia division, which, remember, merged with the line of cameras and devices for the home. Mobile sales, however, remain stagnant. In 2020, the Japanese firm barely sold 3 million mobiles.

The Xperia 1 III, which follows a very continuous line with respect to the Xperia 1 II, can be an interesting alternative to increase the number of shipments and prevent the company from following a path similar to the one recently taken by LG, which was forced to close its mobile division and focus on other areas.

However, the high price of the Xperia 1 III can be a major hurdle. There is no choice but to wait for the next results from Sony, which will allow us to see if the Xperia 1 III and its innovative functions in the photographic section, manage to increase sales.

