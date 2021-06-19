Vargas will not go to the Olympics

06/18/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

Bad news for Matías Vargas and Espanyol. The Argentine footballer has finally not been included in the Argentine Under-23 pre-list to play the Tokyo Olympics this summer. For the ‘Monito’ being on the date was “a dream & rdquor; as he recently recognized and for the blue and white club it represented a showcase in which its player would revalue.

Vargas’s vacation was postponed precisely because he was concentrated in Marbella with the Albiceleste’s U-23 team. Nevertheless, he barely participated in 45 minutes in one of the two friendlies that Fernando Batista’s team played in the Andalusian town.

The ‘Bocha’ made public a preselection of 26 footballers, which will end up being 18 the final one, and not even in that one has the ‘Monito’ ostracized this year at Espanyol.

# Sub23 Agenda and summoned of the preselection conducted by Fernando Batista, who will begin the final stage of training in Ezeiza next Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/0Zk9aArn0j 🥇 It is coming @ Tokyo2020es 💪 pic.twitter.com/m4eA0EsPzR – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 18, 2021

The blue and white attacker was helped by the factor that some players were not going to be registered because they are playing the Copa América with the senior team and that others were overlapping the Olympic event with the Copa Libertadores. But not even like that. Officially Vargas is already on vacation and will be ready for the preseason of Espanyol, which does not rule out an exit in the form of a loan.