Vargas and Coria meet the weight in San Pedro / Thursday TyC Sports 9:00 p.m.

José “El Paisa” Vargas (7-0-0, 2 KO) and Rodrigo “El Zurdo” Coria from San Luis (8-3-0, 2 KO), complied with the scale and left everything ready for the dispute of the vacant WBC silver Latin title of the super welterweight division, which will take shape this Thursday at the Paraná Fútbol Club in the city of San Pedro, Buenos Aires. It can be enjoyed from 9:00 p.m. on the TyC Sports screen, and from 7:00 p.m. via streaming on TyCSportsPlay.com, as part of a new international production by OR Promotions.

Vargas, 26, born in Esquel and based in Comodoro Rivadavia, registered a weight of 68,500 kilograms. Meanwhile Coria, 22, based in Córdoba capital and former Argentine youth champion in 2016, scored 69,500. It should be noted that both will have their first starting pitch.

Beyond the stellar fight and in tune with the title of this evening, Illusions on the rise, the card will be nurtured with five fights starring interesting promises.

In the semi-fund lawsuit, agreed to six rounds, the Buenos Aires native of Morón but based in Rosario and # 10 in the Argentine featherweight ranking, Blas Armando Caro (58,500 / 6-1-0, 3 KO), will be measured with the experienced and always complicated sanpedrino, Miguel Ángel Correa (59,000 / 8-19-2, 3 KO).

In a complement that promises war, six laps away, the immaculate Santa Fe from San Lorenzo, Alexis “El Guerrero” Camejo (59,200 / 4-0-1, 1 KO), will cross gloves with the Buenos Aires local from Florida, Rodrigo ” Respect ”Martínez (58,500 / 5-7-3, 1 KO).

On the other hand, four turns, the promising former champion of the metropolitan amateur league and undefeated Ezequiel Palaversic (57,000 / 3-0-0, 1 KO), will face the harsh Riojan capital, Alexis “El Zurdito” Rearte (57,100 / 4-2-1, 2 KO).

Also with six bells, the great talent from Tucumán from the capital and former youth national team, Rodrigo “C4” Ruiz (54,600 / 2-0-0, 2 KO), will face Pérez Millán’s Buenos Aires, Iván “El Dragón” Mansilla (54,600 / 1-5-0).

Opening the day and in a duel of Buenos Aires, four rounds, the stylist of the city of Brandsen, Leandro “el Cirujano” López (59,700 / 1-0-0), will collide with the credit of General Pinto, Sebastián “Cajita” Cabrera (61,600 / 0-2-0).

BATTLE SCHEDULE

Live on TyCSportsPlay.com

19:00 – López vs. Cabrera

A cont. – Ruiz vs. Mansilla

A cont. – Camejo vs. Martinez

Live on TyC Sports

21:05 – Palaversic vs. Rearte

A cont. – Expensive vs. strap

A cont. – Vargas vs. Coria